The Best Way To Fix The X-Men Movies Timeline So It All Makes Sense

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

Ever since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took all three major live-action "Spider-Man" movie series and mashed them together into a nice, big, multiversal ball of fun, there has been no doubt of the reigning king of convoluted superhero movie timelines. Well, in all honesty, the X-Men franchise probably ruled supreme even before that, since it has never really bothered to fix or explain ... well, anything.

Now, with the X-Men set to make their triumphant return in "Avengers: Doomsday," it's time to fix this situation. And because the movies refuse to give the X-Men a timeline that makes a semblance of sense, there's only one thing to do: create one ourselves.

Fortunately, we've figured out a solution that explains every major X-Men film and their connections to each other, as much as possible, and — believe it or not — actually makes it all make sense. What's our secret? Simply enough, the X-franchise is made up of three distinct timelines that cross paths, but ultimately tell three slightly different versions of the mutant team's saga. Let's take a closer look at how it all works out!