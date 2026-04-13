One Star Wars Character In Maul - Shadow Lord Is Ripped Straight Out Of Transformers

Who doesn't love a little homage? Star Wars has long ripped off — sorry, been full of winks and nods to — other famous films and franchises, some subtle, and others much less so. There's the pervasive "Buck Rogers" influence on the original 1977 film, which also pulled heavily from Akira Kurosawa's "The Hidden Fortress." There's the pod race in "The Phantom Menace," which features many shot recreations from the iconic chariot race in "Ben-Hur." And there are more niche examples, like Dave Filoni's frustrating insistence that Ahsoka Tano is just like Gandalf now.

Most of the references in "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" are more general. The animated series, currently airing on Disney+, taps into the rich genre of neo noir, complete with a strung-out space detective, massive neon billboards, and a whole tapestry of skeevy crime syndicates. And then also, Laserbeak from Transformers is in it — only he's going by the name Spybot now.

But that is just Laserbeak, right? The flying-saucer-shaped droid, who flies around as a part of Maul's criminal crew and does his bidding, seems to have the exact same personality programming as the diminutive Decepticon from Transformers. He has the same digital glower, the same sinister snicker, and he even buzzes around and perches the same way. Specifically, Spybot evokes the version of Laserbeak from Michael Bay's live-action "Transformers" movies, and once you notice the resemblance, it's hard to think about anything else.