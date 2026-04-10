Alita: Battle Angel Sequel - Will It Happen?

James Cameron tried for decades to adapt Yukito Kishiro's cyberpunk manga "Battle Angel Alita" (also known as "GUNNM"). However the challenges of directing the "Avatar" series resulted in directorial duties for "Alita: Battle Angel" going to Robert Rodriguez, with Cameron staying onboard as a producer and co-writer.

The ambitious 2019 sci-fi film ends on a note clearly open for continuation, with the titular heroine (Rosa Salazar) swearing revenge on the sky city of Zalem. Seven years later, fans are still waiting on that sequel, and Cameron and Rodriguez are still trying to make it happen. In a 2025 interview featured with Empire, Cameron boldly promised, "Robert Rodriguez and I have sworn a blood oath to do at least one more 'Alita' movie. In fact, we're thinking of an architecture that bridges to a third film, but we'll be satisfied if we can make one more. And we're making progress on that."

Salazar remains enthusiastic about the role, telling Collider in October 2025 that she's "always bringing up 'Alita,'" and that the sequel "still might [happen]." She even tried her hand at writing a treatment for the prospective follow-up — which probably won't be the won't produced, but Cameron described as "very cool!"