5 Worst Penny Moments On The Big Bang Theory, Ranked

To be clear, when it comes to the main characters of "The Big Bang Theory" — the wildly successful and eternally beloved sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady that ran for twelve seasons — Kaley Cuoco's Penny is the best of them. Still, she has her bad moments throughout the series ... and we're going to talk about five of them.

Let's go over Penny's whole deal first, though. After moving to California to pursue a career as an actress, she moves in across the hall from California Institute of Technology physicists Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, played respectively by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki. Sheldon is bemused by her, Leonard is besotted, and soon, she meets their friends and colleagues Howard Wolowitz and Raj Koothrappali (Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar) and officially becomes part of the friend group. Eventually, the show adds some much-needed feminine energy in the form of Amy Farrah Fowler, played by Mayim Bialik, and Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.

Because Penny is the only non-scientist in this entire group, she often acts as an audience surrogate to help us understand this gaggle of nerds ... and as the only one with any real discernable social skills, she also helps this gang of rag-tag dorks assimilate into the world with a little more ease. Still, she does some stuff that's just not particularly great, so here are the worst things Penny does on "The Big Bang Theory," ranked.