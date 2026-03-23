Valerie Perrine, Superman's Original Eve Teschmacher, Dead At 82

Valerie Perrine, whose career took her all the way from the glittering lights of Las Vegas to the glimmering glow of Hollywood, died on March 23, 2026. She was 82 years old. Perrine's death was confirmed by her close friend Stacey Souther on Facebook. Souther had been helping to take care of Perrine after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015. "She faced Parkinson's disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest — and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it," his statement reads in part.

Perrine earned a best actress nomination at the 1974 Oscars for playing "Hot" Honey Bruce, the stripper wife of Lenny Bruce (Dustin Hoffman) in "Lenny." She also appeared in "The Electric Horseman," "The Last American Hero," and was Eve Teschmacher in Richard Donner's beloved 1978 movie take on "Superman." While her career slowed down in 1980 thanks to the mega-bomb "Can't Stop The Music" (part of a double-feature that inspired the Razzies), she continued acting until 2016. She'll always be remember for her spirited characters, and for bringing a new "Superman" character into comic canon, instead of the reverse.