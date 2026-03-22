Ready Or Not Star Samara Weaving Made Her Horror Debut In This Acclaimed TV Series

Anointing talented newcomers as scream queens is one of the greatest joys of being a horror fan, and in recent years, Samara Weaving has proven herself worthy of the coveted title. The Australian actress has done everything from comedies to action movies, but is perhaps most recognized for her genre work in "The Babysitter," "Ready or Not," and "Azrael." Although Weaving has been a professional actor since the late 2000s, her (literally) splashy horror debut came in the form of a recurring role in the first season of "Ash Vs. Evil Dead."

Now streaming for free on Pluto TV, the acclaimed horror television series picks up where Sam Raimi's beloved "Evil Dead" film trilogy left off. Bruce Campbell's Ashley J. Williams is still a bumbling, yet lovable fool who lives by himself in a mobile home and works at the local Value Stop. In the throes of smoking weed and trying to impress a girl (one of the funniest moments in the "Evil Dead" franchise), he reads from the Necronomicon, hilariously unleashing a whole new wave of evil upon the world.

Ash travels to the evil cabin in the woods where this all started in the hope that he can put the whole thing behind him. Meanhile, his trusty Value Stop comrades/Deadite hunters Pablo (Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo) get lost in the woods nearby and encounter a group of Australian hikers. Standing behind the two obvious redshirts is Weaving as Heather, and it becomes immediately clear why she's since become a popular horror figure.