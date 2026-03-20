One Of The Most Unique Horror Movies Of The 2010s Is Now Streaming Free

Sound design is one of the more important elements in making a horror movie. Foley artists are adept at attributing the most fitting sounds within their bizarre arsenal to the violence onscreen. In Peter Strickland's "Berberian Sound Studio," we bear witness to a man's distrust of reality as a result of having to give sonic tenor to a vicious '70s giallo picture. It's one of the most unique auditory horror movies of the 2010s and you can stream it for free on Tubi.

Gilderoy (Toby Jones), a mild-mannered sound engineer from the UK, walks into the Berberian Sound Studio under the impression that he was hired for a movie about horses. But after meeting with the film's producer Francesco (Cosimo Fusco), he quickly learns that "The Equestrian Vortex" is a gory horror film about witches, priests, and Satanic worship. Gilderoy sticks with the gig, but his resolve is tested by the escalating grievances of a stalled flight invoice, a pretentious director (Antonio Mancino), and the film's soundscape bleeding into his personal life.

It's an inspired decision on Strickland's part to never show the film Gilderoy is working on. The only glimpse we get of "The Equestrian Vortex," a riff on the nonsensical titles of Italian horror movies, is an abrasive opening title sequence that tells you all you need to know about this project. "Berberian Sound Studio" instead teaches you how to listen, and does so effectively.