Horror Box Office Flops That Are Hard To Watch Today

1977's "Martin" has an excellent pedigree, which makes its general unavailability a shock. It was directed and written by horror maven George A. Romero, and features both Tom Savini's makeup effects and on-screen charm. Regardless of its big names, "Martin" has been difficult to track down over the years. The last practical release of its theatrical cut was in 2023, it's completely unavailable to stream digitally, and the status of its director's cut is up in the air.

The movie centers on Martin Mathias (John Amplas), a young man who believes he's a vampire and commits multiple murders and rapes to keep himself fed. He moves in with his older cousin in Pennsylvania and tries to muffle his urges and desires. Mathias then falls in love and tries to make human connections, but is driven mad by his bloodlust.

"Martin" was only given a limited release by its distributor and thus became a box office flop, even though it had a modest $250,000 budget. But Romero's burgeoning reputation made it a thing of legend. A copy of the director's cut of "Martin" was discovered after years of being declared a lost film in 2021. It was later auctioned off and brought in over $51,000, but due to rights issues, it cannot be publicly shown. The George A. Romero Foundation has released a statement requesting the movie be returned to the director's archives at the University of Pittsburgh for preservation.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).