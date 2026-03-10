What Tony Tony Chopper In Netflix's One Piece Looks Like In Real Life

Let's face it: Hollywood has history when it comes to butchering anime with terrible live-action adaptions. As such, hopes were never really that high when Netflix announced that it was making a live-action "One Piece" series. However, to the surprise of many, the delightful first season of the show was enjoyed by critics and audiences alike. Its version of Eiichiro Oda's big-hearted, absurdist pirate fantasy universe is a visual feast that stays surprisingly true to the franchise's warmth and inherent silliness. Another key strength is the way the series is anchored by strong performances across the board, led by Iñaki Godoy's committed work as central protagonist Monkey D. Luffy.

With Season 2 of the Netflix show dropping on March 10, 2026, a whole host of new characters and their actors are set to join the live-action "One Piece" universe. From the antagonist who goes by the name Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova) to an array of henchpeople like Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian) and Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), there's no shortage of new villains for the Straw Hat Pirates to face off with. However, the protagonists will also gain their newest, most adorable member in Tony Tony Chopper, the humanoid reindeer hybrid who serves as the team's doctor.

Chopper's facial capture and voice performer is Mikaela Hoover, who's no stranger to peculiar projects. "What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart," she told Tudum. "He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he's a big softy, and his love can't help but come out." Let's see what the talented actor looks like in real life and what other projects she's worked on prior to "One Piece."