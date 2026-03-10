What Tony Tony Chopper In Netflix's One Piece Looks Like In Real Life
Let's face it: Hollywood has history when it comes to butchering anime with terrible live-action adaptions. As such, hopes were never really that high when Netflix announced that it was making a live-action "One Piece" series. However, to the surprise of many, the delightful first season of the show was enjoyed by critics and audiences alike. Its version of Eiichiro Oda's big-hearted, absurdist pirate fantasy universe is a visual feast that stays surprisingly true to the franchise's warmth and inherent silliness. Another key strength is the way the series is anchored by strong performances across the board, led by Iñaki Godoy's committed work as central protagonist Monkey D. Luffy.
With Season 2 of the Netflix show dropping on March 10, 2026, a whole host of new characters and their actors are set to join the live-action "One Piece" universe. From the antagonist who goes by the name Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova) to an array of henchpeople like Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian) and Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), there's no shortage of new villains for the Straw Hat Pirates to face off with. However, the protagonists will also gain their newest, most adorable member in Tony Tony Chopper, the humanoid reindeer hybrid who serves as the team's doctor.
Chopper's facial capture and voice performer is Mikaela Hoover, who's no stranger to peculiar projects. "What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart," she told Tudum. "He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he's a big softy, and his love can't help but come out." Let's see what the talented actor looks like in real life and what other projects she's worked on prior to "One Piece."
Mikaela Hoover is a James Gunn mainstay
Mikaela Hoover is one of James Gunn's trusted actors and has appeared in many of his projects since the 2008 short "Humanzee!" Since then, Hoover has played Holly in Gunn's superhero comedy "Super" (2010), Nova Prime's (Glenn Close) assistant in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014), and Raziya in the office-set action horror film "The Belko Experiment" (2016), which Gunn wrote and produced.
In 2023, Hoover returned to the MCU in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Here, she plays Rocket's (Sean Gunn and Bradley Cooper) friend Floor the Rabbit, one of the most unfortunate among the High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) test subjects — and one of the reasons we asked if the depiction of animal abuse in "Guardians" 3 is too brutal. Regardless of your opinion on the subject, Hoover does an amazing job with her role.
Prior to that, in 2021, Hoover joined the club of Marvel actors you didn't know were also in DC movies when she appeared as Corto Maltesean presidential assistant Camila in Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." In 2025, she doubled down on the DC side of things with the role of Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant in "Superman." This means Hoover has played two different characters for both Marvel and DC on the big screen.
Hoover's work with Gunn is just one part of her filmography. She's appeared in shows that range from sitcoms like "How I Met Your Mother," "Two and a Half Men," and "2 Broke Girls" to the urban fantasy "Lucifer" and the J.J. Abrams-LaToya Morgan crime thriller "Duster." Her non-Gunn movies include the comedies "Back in the Day," "Airplane Mode," "Holidate," "Guest House," and "Love Hard."