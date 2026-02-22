10 Most Disturbing Real-Life Crimes Turned Into Movies

Hollywood's not proud. Whenever a truly heinous crime takes place, studio executives are almost always falling over themselves to get the rights to adapt it for the big screen — whether it's in good taste or not. Luckily, there is legislation in place that prevents criminals from making money off the tales of their illegal exploits, but that doesn't mean filmmakers are any less eager to tell their stories on-screen. And whether the crimes in question are serial killings, terrorist attacks, or one-off murders that caught the public's attention, it's clear that these types of films will always find an audience.

These days, we have entire podcasts and series devoted to true crime. On this list, we've put together some of the most reprehensible criminal acts that have been adapted for film, where Hollywood just couldn't resist the urge to bring them to life once more for curious audiences. While some films in this genre can be undeniably salacious, the ones we've included manage to (mostly) avoid feeling exploitative, despite their subject matter. Still, please read ahead with your own comfort in mind.