5 Cult Horror Movies That Critics Hated At Release

Horror has never received much respect from critics, but fans don't tend to care. On the contrary, horror buffs could recite a list of the incredible actors in the past decade who should've been nominated for Oscars for their horror performances, from Lupita Nyong'o in "Us" to Toni Collette in "Hereditary" to Florence Pugh in "Midsommar."

We find what we like and cling to it, and cult fanbases can spring up around anything. After all, even when the critics aren't interested, horror has a very long shelf life. Thanks to video stores of the '80s and '90s — and the streaming culture of today — horror movies continue to circulate long after critics have moved on to the next big thing. Fans resurrect forgotten movies, find things to appreciate that contemporary audiences ignored, and breathe new life into the reputations of films that were once dismissed as failures.

The cult titles on this list run the gamut from recent favorites that failed at the box office to low-budget affairs that silently shifted the genre to even-lower-budget works that continue to spark debate about their politics. You'll find passionate defenders and detractors of the five films below, proving that ultimately it's horror fans who decide when something sticks around, not critics.