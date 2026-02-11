The Friday The 13th Reboot's Cliffhanger Ending Explained By Writers

The 2009 "Friday the 13th" reboot ends on a shocking cliffhanger, as no one knows if Clay Miller (played by Jared Padalecki) and his sister, Whitney (Amanda Righetti), survive Jason Voorhees' (Derek Mears) last hurrah before the credits roll. However, the writers of the horror film, Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, have since revealed that the Millers didn't get a happy ending.

In the movie, Clay searches for Whitney after she disappears at Crystal Lake. He finds her, as well as the hockey-masked murder machine with serious mommy issues. While the Millers stab Jason in the chest and toss him in the lake, he still springs one more surprise attack at the end, breaking through the dock and grabbing hold of Whitney. According to Shannon and Swift's comments to ComicBook.com, the planned sequel, titled "Camp Blood: The Death of Jason Voorhees," would have started with a winter-set opening scene confirming the deaths of Whitney and Clay.

"In the opening scene, Crystal Lake is frozen solid," Swift said. "Two naughty teens go out onto the frozen ice to play hockey. The puck slides ... and stops right on top of what appears to be a dead girl under the ice. It's Whitney from our last chapter." Additionally, the writers confirmed that Clay didn't survive the events of the "Friday the 13th" movie either.