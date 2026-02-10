12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

When "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" first aired in 2005, few could have predicted that it would become the longest-running live-action American sitcom. After all, the irreverent comedy features a group of people who are entirely devoid of anything respectable. That's what makes the show great, and its lack of boundaries has kept "It's Always Sunny" relevant and popular.

If "Seinfeld" is a show about nothing, then "It's Always Sunny" is the extreme of that philosophy, as all the characters involved are narcissistic sociopaths – Dennis (Glenn Howerton) more than anyone. You can't call Frank (Danny DeVito), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob Mac), or Charlie (Charlie Day) "good people" either, and that's what makes the show so much fun. It's the darkest of satires, like driving by a terrible wreck — you can't help but take a look.

Across 17 seasons (and counting), there have been dozens of hilarious episodes of "It's Always Sunny" that are deserving of a rewatch or three. These are the episodes that define the show's central theme (or lack thereof) through gross-out humor, sharp satire, and fundamentally funny concepts that are just as silly every time. Each of these 12 episodes fits that description, and they're arranged in no particular order.