The Magicians Season 6: Will It Ever Happen?

The team behind "The Magicians" suspected Season 5 would be their last, with showrunner Sera Gamble telling TV Insider that they "had the sense going into this season that Syfy, in particular as our first platform, was kind of hitting the point of 'The cup is full and there's no more room.'" But that didn't stop them from deciding the way forward, should they get picked up for a sixth season. Though it was planned, they haven't shared the details.

"We have a document that may someday be available on eBay that is the arc of Season 6. I mean, you have to be just optimistic enough to be ready in case someone writes you a big check to produce a season on television," John McNamara told Entertainment Weekly. "I know Henry, Sera, [executive producer] David Reed, and I were really starting to get excited as we mapped out the broad strokes of what a Season 6 should be."

While fans of "The Magicians" have yet to see it, McNamara's statement reinforces there's always a chance their plan for another season pops up somewhere in the future, even if a Season 6 likely won't make it to our screens anytime soon. In the meantime, why not check out Looper's list of fantasy shows that everyone should be watching.