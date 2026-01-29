Josephine Review: A Harrowing Look At Evil Through The Eyes Of A Child [SUNDANCE 2026]

This review contains discussion of sexual assault.

Some movies are best experienced knowing as little as possible about them before watching, all the better to be surprised by their startling originality or mind-blowing plot twists. "Josephine" is the exact opposite type of movie — you would not want to spring this film on anyone as a surprise. Knowing about the disturbing content ahead of time will help viewers decide if they can handle watching it, and knowing that filmmaker Beth de Araújo based this story on an experience from her own childhood goes a good way toward explaining why if you should watch it if you can handle it.

In the film's first 10 minutes, 8-year-old Josephine (Mason Reeves) takes a wrong turn in the park on an early morning run with her father Damien (Channing Tatum), and witnesses a man (Philip Ettinger) raping a woman (Syra McCarthy). Cinematographer Greta Zozula shoots the assault from Josephine's first-person point of view. It's hard to watch, but the technique serves two important purposes: to place the audience into the perspective of this child, whose exposure to such horrors is purely through seeing things she does not understand; and to stage the scene in such a way that the young actress doesn't have to see anything herself.

This first-person camera as child safety technique is actually introduced even earlier, in the very first shot, to perform a playful "stunt" that you can imagine a sporty girl doing with her jock dad but would be risky for a director to ask of a child performer. The careful construction of scenes like these does a lot of good to earn our trust that, while de Araújo is telling the story about loss of innocence, she's not going to steal such innocence from her star in the process. Reeves is not allowed to watch the full film; while I have questions about how the crew approached some uncomfortable scenes where Josephine describes what she's seen, I did note the film has a lot of ADR credits that might provide a satisfying answer.