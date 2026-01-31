Where Was Stand By Me Filmed? The Major Locations Explained

"You guys want to go see a dead body?" That famous line comes from the classic coming-of-age film "Stand by Me," which turns 40 in 2026 — but the lasting legacy of the iconic drama lives on. The Rob Reiner-directed adaptation of Stephen King's novella "The Body" — starring Will Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell — follows four 12-year-old boys as they go on a journey to find the body of a missing boy.

The heartfelt film is considered to be one of the best adaptations of King's work, set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Oregon in 1959 and revolving around innocent adolescent dialogue and childhood friendships. But while Castle Rock may have been fabricated, many of the locations in the movie were really filmed in and around Oregon and parts of neighboring California.

A majority was filmed in Brownsville, Oregon, including the memorable treehouse scene in which Gordie (Wheaton), Chris (Phoenix), Teddy (Feldman), and Vern (O'Connell) smoke and play cards while talking about the potential of finding the dead body. While the treehouse is long gone and you can't actually visit the area where Ray Brower's body was spotted, here are some of the real locations you can visit of the most memorable scenes in 1986's "Stand By Me."