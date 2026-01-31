What The Shining Twins Look Like Today

Decades after its release, Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" continues to chill viewers and make everyone do a double take whenever they spot a spooky hotel. Two of the most unforgettable characters from the film are the apparitions known as the Grady twins, whom Danny Torrance (Danny Lloyd) sees in the Overlook Hotel's hallway. The Gradys are played by Lisa and Louise Burns, and the siblings' acting careers peaked with "The Shining," which changed horror movies forever. But why didn't they go on to become stars?

According to the Burns' comments to the Daily Mail, acting schools didn't accept them because they had already secured professional credits by working on the 1980 Kubrick film. "I went to an audition for RADA [Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts] and they said they couldn't accept me because I'd been in the movie, that made me a professional actress and they didn't accept professionals," Louise said.

Feeling deflated about their options in the movie business, the twins chose different paths in life: Lisa became a lawyer, and Louise pursued a career as a scientist. However, the pair still make occasional appearances on the con circuit, where fans have the chance to meet and take photos with "The Shining" twins.