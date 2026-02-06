15 Best Disney Movies For Toddlers

The wonderful world of Disney may seem like a fluffy, child-friendly place, but the House of Mouse has some surprisingly complex stories to tell. Not all of those outings will be easily absorbed by very small children, who might be frightened by the Evil Queen in "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" or find themselves unable to understand "Up" and its focus on grief and aging. Fortunately, the company also has plenty of options for tots.

This list should help parents chop their way through the studio's back catalog to find the most appropriate pictures for the littlest members of their families to watch. There's an array of flicks to be found here; wacky adventures, touching romances, and side-splitting comedies, all of them lighthearted enough to make the kiddies happy. Selected entirely through authorial opinion, here's a group of Disney movies that are perfect for toddlers.