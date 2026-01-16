Eddie Murphy's Scrapped Star Trek IV Sounds Absolutely Awful

Eddie Murphy may be a comedy genius, but all the yuks in the world wouldn't have saved his proposed "Star Trek" movie. During the development of 1986's "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," the powers that be decided to steer the big screen "Trek"-verse in a more humorous direction. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the then-president of Paramount, approached director and co-star Leonard Nimoy with a thought. According to Nimoy (per TrekMovie), Katzenberg said: "I have either the best idea in the world or the worst idea in the world, Eddie Murphy said he would kill to be in a 'Star Trek' movie."

Screenwriters Steve Meerson and Peter Krikes were tasked with creating a character for Murphy. They decided to make him a teacher at Berkeley. "Eddie Murphy was going to play a college professor who taught English, but a professor who we probably all had in the '60s or '70s, who's a little bit wacky and believes in extraterrestrials," Meerson told Woman's World. The idea was that the Enterprise would pick up the whale noises that Murphy's character routinely played during his classes and make contact. This was dropped after the first draft, but the general idea remained the same — Murphy's character would try to convince everyone that aliens exist after seeing some beam directly into his classroom.

In spite of everyone's best intentions, this idea sounds pretty ridiculous. One of the best things about the "Star Trek" franchise is that it's never been afraid to be tongue in cheek, but Murphy's alien-obsessed professor had the potential to wreck the delicate balance between comedy, sentiment, and science fiction that makes "Star Trek IV" work so well. The proposed plotline with Murphy sounds like something that belongs in a wacky sci-fi sitcom like "My Favorite Martian" or "Mork & Mindy," not a "Star Trek" film.