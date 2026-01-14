Cosmos Jarvis' Peaky Blinders Character Explained

A fictionalized version of Winston Churchill (Neil Maskell) asks Tommy to take care of Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), and when he figures out what to do, Tommy decides he needs Barney's help. If Mosley is allowed to continue to build his political party rooted in fascism, it could pose real problems for the country. However, if he were to be removed from the picture, it would effectively kill the growing revolution.

Tommy breaks Barney out of the mental health facility he's in, designing an assassination attempt that keeps himself out of scrutiny. If all goes according to plan, Barney uses his shooting skills to kill Mosley while he gives a speech at a rally. Tommy is going to be on stage with him, meaning no one can reasonably pin the murder on him or the Peaky Blinders. Barney is willing to help, but it's clear he is still experiencing the symptoms he did during the war.

However, Barney's story ends tragically when, right as he is going to take the shot, he's killed by a different, unknown individual. This stops the assassination attempt in its tracks, and Tommy takes the failure hard, especially since it's rooted in the death of his old friend. It's a heartbreaking way to end Season 5, but sets up Tommy's story for the final season of "Peaky Blinders."

