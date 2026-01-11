Audrey Hepburn Appeared In An '80s Steven Spielberg Movie That Everyone Forgot About

One of the early signs that "Always" is a pretty old movie is that the exposition to establish the main (and quite uncomplicated) characters seems to go on forever. Granted, Steven Spielberg wrings as much suspense and sense of adventure out of Richard Dreyfuss' protagonist, Pete Sandich, as possible in the first half. Pete is an aerial firefighter, and a damn good one at that. But he probably loves his job a little more than he does his girlfriend, Dorinda Durston (a fierce Holly Hunter). As a pilot and air traffic controller, she's well aware of the risks and dangers her boyfriend has to take, but she also knows that Pete is a little too reckless.

Landing after doing one of his crazy moves to put out a fire, Dorinda doesn't hold back in telling him how she feels about his foolhardiness. But she also loves Pete too much to be mad at him for long, especially when he charms his way into her arms despite their many ongoing squabbles. It takes about 40 minutes until the story really begins when Pete is called in on his day off to help put out a raging fire alongside his best buddy, Al (John Goodman), and he suddenly dies while saving his life.

As you may have already guessed, Pete returns as a spirit, tasked with being the guardian angel of a young, aspiring pilot called Ted (Brad Johnson) — who happens to be the next guy Dorinda falls for while trying to process and move on from losing Pete. Unfortunately, "Always" never utilizes this proven formula to do anything remotely interesting. In fact, Jerry Belson's screenplay (which is based on a World War II movie from the 1940s called "A Guy Named Joe") flunks many of the humorous and moving aspects of the story.