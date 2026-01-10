5 Disney Animated Movies That Were Made For Adults

Disney might be one of the leading purveyors of entertainment for children, but if you think everything they put out is solely intended for the young, you'd be dead wrong. Over the years, the house of mouse has released films with complex ideas, frightening moments, and truly throat-tightening instances of tension. They even released an animated film that was rated PG by the MPAA, a fact that might shock even longtime fans of the studio. There have been plenty of Disney movies that have dealt with the sudden death of a parent, of course, but they have also released movies about aging, environmentalism, religious persecution, and the importance of forgiveness.

Grown-ups who aren't afraid to enjoy children's entertainment should be thrilled by this list, which contains Disney (and Disney/Pixar) films which will touch their hearts, make them think of their mortality, and even scare them. Here are five can't-miss movies for grown-ups who love animated films and want to be emotionally challenged.