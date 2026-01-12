Before Yellowstone, Kelly Reilly Starred In A Disturbing Horror Movie With Michael Fassbender
"Yellowstone" brings all the family drama, but no one delivers quite like Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. Before starring as the complex but compelling character, Reilly appeared in the 2008 horror film "Eden Lake," alongside "Prometheus" and "X-Men" star Michael Fassbender. For those who can't get enough of Kelly Reilly, this is a must-watch but unsettling movie.
When someone talks about a film that leaves a chill down the spine long after the credits roll, "Eden Lake" needs to be studied and mentioned in any conversation. The story introduces viewers to a couple, Steve (Fassbender) and Jenny (Reilly), who head off to Eden Lake for a little R&R and alone time. There, they encounter a group of unruly teens — run by the sinister Brett (Jack O'Connell) — who provoke and terrorize them. The situation isn't made any better when Steve retaliates, resulting in escalating tensions and shocking consequences. Unfortunately, Steve and Jenny don't receive the happily ever after that many may have expected.
Written and directed by English filmmaker James Watkins, who has tackled "Black Mirror" episodes and the James McAvoy-nailbiter "Speak No Evil," "Eden Lake" haunted both critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds 76% on the Tomatometer and 65% on the Popcornmeter, with the general consensus being that this film leaves everyone disturbed in the end. No argument there.
What Kelly Reilly said about starring in Eden Lake
The ending of "Eden Lake" either chills or boils the blood. Regardless, it's a horror film that generates debate because of the fate of the protagonists and antagonists, along with its villainous twist. In a genre that celebrates the villain getting their just desserts, "Eden Lake" chooses an entirely different route and divides audiences. To this day, the viewers wonder if Kelly Reilly and Michael Fassbender's characters deserved better or not.
Reilly understood this as well, telling Daily Dead in 2021 that she anticipated the ending becoming a major talking point about the film. "I remember shooting the ending of 'Eden Lake' and saying to the director, 'You know people are going to hate this ending. They are going to absolutely hate this,'" she said. "But I loved the ending. I loved that she didn't get out because that made the horror feel all the more real. It was very disturbing. I really loved making that film."
If the chemistry between Fassbender and Reilly seemed believable and as if they had known each other for a while, that's because they had. The pair appeared in the 1999 theater production of Anton Chekhov's "Three Sisters," in which Fassbender played Fedotik, and Reilly portrayed Irina. At the time, it's unlikely they could have anticipated starring in such a gory and disturbing film like "Eden Lake" less than a decade later.