Before Yellowstone, Kelly Reilly Starred In A Disturbing Horror Movie With Michael Fassbender

"Yellowstone" brings all the family drama, but no one delivers quite like Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. Before starring as the complex but compelling character, Reilly appeared in the 2008 horror film "Eden Lake," alongside "Prometheus" and "X-Men" star Michael Fassbender. For those who can't get enough of Kelly Reilly, this is a must-watch but unsettling movie.

When someone talks about a film that leaves a chill down the spine long after the credits roll, "Eden Lake" needs to be studied and mentioned in any conversation. The story introduces viewers to a couple, Steve (Fassbender) and Jenny (Reilly), who head off to Eden Lake for a little R&R and alone time. There, they encounter a group of unruly teens — run by the sinister Brett (Jack O'Connell) — who provoke and terrorize them. The situation isn't made any better when Steve retaliates, resulting in escalating tensions and shocking consequences. Unfortunately, Steve and Jenny don't receive the happily ever after that many may have expected.

Written and directed by English filmmaker James Watkins, who has tackled "Black Mirror" episodes and the James McAvoy-nailbiter "Speak No Evil," "Eden Lake" haunted both critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds 76% on the Tomatometer and 65% on the Popcornmeter, with the general consensus being that this film leaves everyone disturbed in the end. No argument there.