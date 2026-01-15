The Batman Villain You Forgot Dexter's Michael C. Hall Played

Despite an enviable filmography, Michael C. Hall remains best known as the charismatic serial killer Dexter Morgan from "Dexter." He doesn't seem to mind, though, as he's revisited the character a few times since the original show concluded its run in 2013. Both "Dexter" and DC fans may be pleasantly surprised to find out that he has also played a complex Batman villain turned antihero.

In 2015, Hall voiced Kirk Langstrom in the animated film "Justice League: Gods and Monsters" and the three-part series "Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles." In this alternate reality version of the DC Universe, Langstrom is still a brilliant mind, dabbling with bat DNA to cure his cancer. Rather than turn into the creature known as Man-Bat from the comics, he becomes something more akin to a vampire — with all the powers and lust for blood that includes. After being taken in by Superman (Benjamin Bratt) and Wonder Woman (Tamara Taylor), he assumes the Batman mantle, and they act as the Justice League.

"Justice League: Gods and Monsters" whips up a different perspective on what could have happened to Langstrom had he not turned into Man-Bat, and Hall captures the qualities of a man who is both blessed and cursed with supernatural powers. Langstrom is a complex character who lives in the shades of grey — and it's the type of part that's built for an actor like Hall who knows all about going too far with Dexter.