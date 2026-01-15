The Batman Villain You Forgot Dexter's Michael C. Hall Played
Despite an enviable filmography, Michael C. Hall remains best known as the charismatic serial killer Dexter Morgan from "Dexter." He doesn't seem to mind, though, as he's revisited the character a few times since the original show concluded its run in 2013. Both "Dexter" and DC fans may be pleasantly surprised to find out that he has also played a complex Batman villain turned antihero.
In 2015, Hall voiced Kirk Langstrom in the animated film "Justice League: Gods and Monsters" and the three-part series "Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles." In this alternate reality version of the DC Universe, Langstrom is still a brilliant mind, dabbling with bat DNA to cure his cancer. Rather than turn into the creature known as Man-Bat from the comics, he becomes something more akin to a vampire — with all the powers and lust for blood that includes. After being taken in by Superman (Benjamin Bratt) and Wonder Woman (Tamara Taylor), he assumes the Batman mantle, and they act as the Justice League.
"Justice League: Gods and Monsters" whips up a different perspective on what could have happened to Langstrom had he not turned into Man-Bat, and Hall captures the qualities of a man who is both blessed and cursed with supernatural powers. Langstrom is a complex character who lives in the shades of grey — and it's the type of part that's built for an actor like Hall who knows all about going too far with Dexter.
Michael C. Hall would like to play Batman
Any other actor would have claimed "Justice League: Gods and Monsters" as a win in terms of playing the Dark Knight; however, Michael C. Hall is under no illusions. He knows he played a different version of the character — not the traditional Caped Crusader.
"In that particular iteration of the superhero origin story, it was an alternative universe; he was a vampire," Hall told Yahoo during a press junket for "Safe" in 2018. "But Batman in general, I like him as a superhero, because he's not particularly endowed with superpowers. He's just smart. And the suit!"
His co-star Amanda Abbington echoed the interviewer's sentiment that Hall would make a fantastic version of Gotham's most famous son. After Hall put on his best impersonation of Michael Keaton's Batman, he admitted that he would be game for playing the character in a live-action movie. The only question is, would fans be able to see him as the hero? Maybe some would, while others would instantly think he's the Gotham City Butcher. No matter what, it would be cool to see Hall on the list of every movie version of Batman to date.