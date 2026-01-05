Hugo Hercules: The First Superhero Explained

If we're honest, being a superhero fan can sometimes feel like working a full time job. You've got to track hundreds of interconnected storylines, remember countless deaths and rebirths, and understand the intricacies of a multiverse. You could spend dozens of hours studying up and barely scratch the surface of the lore that a single comic book publisher has put together.

Believe it or not, superheroes weren't always this complicated. Before Marvel and DC were dreamed up, the world's first superhero came with an extremely straightforward sales pitch: He's a guy who can lift really heavy things. Meet Hugo Hercules, the first superhero in comics. Artist Wilhelm Heinrich Detlev Körner began publishing stories about Hugo in the pages of the Chicago Tribune on September 7, 1902. The newspaper continued publishing small comic strips about his adventures for five months.

Unlike modern heroes, Hugo doesn't have an epic origin tale, and he never battles any powerful comic book supervillains. Instead he uses his super strength to help ordinary people solve fairly mundane problems, and in 1902 that was enough. At that time, the idea of a character with a super power was the freshest thing in comics, and though Hugo himself didn't stick around for very long, the down-to-earth hero helped pave the way for the mega-sized comic book universes that we know and love today.