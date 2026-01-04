5 Times Star Trek Quietly Predicted Real Technology

When the original "Star Trek" series premiered in 1966, viewers got their first glimpse at what would become one of the greatest science fiction franchises of all time. The show spawned movies, comics, cartoons, video games, and much more in the years that followed, but it also had an incredible impact on the world through its imagined, futuristic technology. One of the best aspects of "Star Trek" is that it uses real-world scientific theories to create technological devices that make sense to the viewer and aren't entirely out of the realm of possibility. In this way, the series has influenced real-world technology in the decades since its debut.

One fascinating example is the USS Enterprise's warp drive, which is a seemingly magical piece of technology that couldn't possibly exist, right? Well, it technically can. The theory behind it is based on Einstein's equations, and studies conducted by Mexican physicist (and long-time Trekkie) Miguel Alcubierre have found that a warp drive is theoretically possible, though building one is unrealistic at this time. However, other technologies that do exist today have been inspired by (or are very similar to) devices seen in "Star Trek" productions. This isn't unique to "Star Trek," though it's the sci-fi series that's had more influence on modern technology than any other, as it's based in real science as much as possible.

These five technologies were all quietly predicted by "Star Trek."