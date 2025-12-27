Prime Video's Biggest Mistake Was Canceling Josh Brolin's Sci-Fi Western Series

Series cancellations are always a bummer, especially when the shows feel like they're only scratching the surface of their potential. Take Prime Video's sci-fi Western "Outer Range" for instance. Despite featuring an all-star cast including Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, and Lewis Pullman, the show lasted only two seasons before being pushed into the black hole of entertainment.

Speaking of voids, that's the central premise of "Outer Range," as Royal Abbott (Brolin) discovers a black hole on his ranch. When Royal puts his hand into it, he experiences startling visions. However, that isn't Royal's only problem, as the Tillerson family lay claim to the Abbotts' land, while a mysterious drifter named Autumn (Poots) shares a weird connection to this strange hole. Without delving too far into spoiler territory, "Outer Range" sucks the audience into a wormhole of twists and turns as every subplot builds toward an overarching story of infinite possibilities.

The weird sci-fi Western proved to be one of Prime Video's best shows of 2022, with a 88% critical approval rating and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. So, why was it canceled? That may never be known, since no reason was ever provided by Prime Video. One can speculate that it wasn't a cheap show to produce, especially considering all the A-list talent attached, and the viewership failed to match the investment. See, this is why people need to actually watch shows like "Outer Range" when they air, because no eyeballs equals no renewal.