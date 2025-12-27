Prime Video's Biggest Mistake Was Canceling Josh Brolin's Sci-Fi Western Series
Series cancellations are always a bummer, especially when the shows feel like they're only scratching the surface of their potential. Take Prime Video's sci-fi Western "Outer Range" for instance. Despite featuring an all-star cast including Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey, and Lewis Pullman, the show lasted only two seasons before being pushed into the black hole of entertainment.
Speaking of voids, that's the central premise of "Outer Range," as Royal Abbott (Brolin) discovers a black hole on his ranch. When Royal puts his hand into it, he experiences startling visions. However, that isn't Royal's only problem, as the Tillerson family lay claim to the Abbotts' land, while a mysterious drifter named Autumn (Poots) shares a weird connection to this strange hole. Without delving too far into spoiler territory, "Outer Range" sucks the audience into a wormhole of twists and turns as every subplot builds toward an overarching story of infinite possibilities.
The weird sci-fi Western proved to be one of Prime Video's best shows of 2022, with a 88% critical approval rating and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. So, why was it canceled? That may never be known, since no reason was ever provided by Prime Video. One can speculate that it wasn't a cheap show to produce, especially considering all the A-list talent attached, and the viewership failed to match the investment. See, this is why people need to actually watch shows like "Outer Range" when they air, because no eyeballs equals no renewal.
Josh Brolin also thought Outer Range's cancelation was a mistake
When "Outer Range" hit, Josh Brolin was in the midst of a career hot streak. In the comic book movie world, he blasted away all doubts as Cable in 2018's "Deadpool" and played the MCU's Big Bad, Thanos, in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." That wasn't all, as Josh Brolin had also been cast in the "Dune" remake.
Considering his pedigree and options on the table, the cancellation of "Outer Range" may have not even been a blip on his radar. However, Brolin didn't mince his words when he discussed the decision, indicating how much this show had meant to him on both professional and personal levels. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, "As much of a faux pas as I feel that it is for Amazon Prime to cancel our beloved show 'Outer Range,' it will never minimize or detract from how great this idea, this diamond cast, and the hardest working crew I've ever encountered have been. As for creative integrity: 2-0."
Further to this, Brolin listed "Outer Range" in the same category as 2007's "No Country for Old Men" and 2015's "Sicario" — two of his most celebrated films. That's some mighty praise, and if that isn't enough reason to convince anyone to check out this underrated but special sci-fi show, then what is?