10 Movies With Third-Act Twists That Actually Work

A lot is made of twist endings in film, where at the last minute something happens that completely upends your understanding of the entire story. M. Night Shyamalan has built his whole career around the twist ending. But something that's a little more interesting — and a great deal more difficult to execute effectively — is the third act twist. In the traditional three act structure, the last third of the film is often dedicated to reaching the climax that the whole story was leading up to, and then wrapping up all the loose ends.

But in a movie with a third act twist, a wrench is thrown into the proceedings with something unexpected that changes everything. Sometimes, this can seem to come out of left field, stretching the audience to the very edge of their suspension of disbelief. But when it's done right, it adds a richness and depth to the story that helps it truly land the ending. These films each have an excellently written twist — but it should go without saying, this article is primarily comprised of spoilers, so beware. Don't say we didn't warn you!