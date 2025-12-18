Liam Neeson's Chilling Submarine Movie With Harrison Ford Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson are two of Hollywood's greatest living legends, each with iconic roles in the "Star Wars" franchise across two generations. But Neeson and Ford even starred opposite each other in the 2002 submarine thriller "K-19: The Widowmaker," which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, "K-19: The Widowmaker" throws audiences in the middle of a high-stakes disaster in the midst of the Cold War during the early 1960s. Inspired by a true story, the film sees Ford as Russian submarine captain Alexei Vostrikov, with Neeson playing his first officer, Mikhail Polenin. K-19 is the designation of Russia's first nuclear-powered submarine with intercontinental ballistic missile capability, making it a deadly threat in international waters. But when K-19 suffers a mechanical problem that risks a nuclear meltdown on its maiden voyage, Vostrikov and Polenin must decide whether to follow orders or save their crew, while somehow avoiding World War III.

"K-19: The Widowmaker" is a story that's not often talked about in history books. One of Harrison Ford's most underrated movies, it remains a triumph of Hollywood moviemaking.