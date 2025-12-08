Netflix Is Finally Streaming The Best Viking Movie Ever Made With A 90% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Director Robert Eggers won the adoration of horror fans everywhere with his first two films, "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse." In 2022, he added another stunner to his critically-acclaimed filmography: "The Northman." This movie isn't just great; it's the best Viking flick ever made, bar none, and it's currently sitting at an impressive 90% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It's also finally available to stream on Netflix, which means Eggers fans who missed it in theaters can now catch up.

"The Northman" is an epic about Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), a Viking prince. He's a "berserker" — a type of Viking fueled by rage, given to bouts of extreme violence and bloody brutality. He also has a big heart under all that violent capability. Amleth sets out on a mission of revenge, looking to settle scores over his father's murder. Along his travels, he encounters a number of characters played by some of the best Hollywood has to offer. That includes Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, and even Björk.

There's plenty of Viking content out there. Fans may find themselves researching the real story behind The History Channel's "Vikings," seeking out the Netflix-produced sequel "Vikings: Valhalla," and tracking down every documentary they can get their eyeballs on. "The Northman," however, should top every list. Skarsgård offers a stunning performance, giving Amleth a brawny yet lithe physicality that's as seductive as it is frightening. Seriously, ask his mother Queen Gudrún (Kidman) about that. Don't say we didn't warn you!