Tommy Lee Jones' Emotional 2014 Western Needs To Be On Your Prime Video Watchlist

Out of the four films that the prickly Tommy Lee Jones has directed, three are Westerns ("The Good Old Boys," "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," "The Homesman"), and none of them are typical. They do explore some of the classic Western themes, such as revenge, justice, or a grand adventure across a dangerous and lawless landscape, but they're hard to categorize within the genre. 2014's "The Homesman" is the strangest one of the bunch by far. On a first glance, it may strike you as the closest to an old-fashioned horse opera — it features a vast, mesmerizing wilderness, a melancholy soundtrack, and rumpled cowboys as well as vulnerable yet virtuous women — yet it's nothing like a usual western at all.

Its violence is measured yet potent, its leads are odd but intriguing, and its plot is straightforward yet layered with complex emotions that run underneath the surface. It's a story about women (and men) who are undesired, unwanted, and unable to fit into normal society, even if some of them try hard to do so. It's an uncannily sad and lonely movie that deftly refrains from being saccharine or manipulative — and one that even finds absurd humor in its sorrowful nature sometimes, laughing at but never mocking its own tragedies. "The Homesman" is good enough to come in at No. 12 on our ranking of Jones' films.

Although Jones is the director, one of the leads, and even co-writer of the screenplay alongside Kieran Fitzgerald and Wesley A. Oliver, he's not the star here. Hilary Swank (who has a hard time being cast these days), as Mary Bee Cuddy, who hires Jones to escort her and her coterie of ill women to their destination, dominates this movie with a magnificent portrayal of an honorable, if unlucky, woman.