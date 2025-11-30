The '70s Sci-Fi Movie That Launched John Carpenter's Career Is Streaming On Prime Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Carpenter may be a filmmaking legend, but his origins are quite humble. The director got his first break in 1974 thanks to a student film writ large: "Dark Star," a science fiction satire that eventually made its way to the big screen and now can be spied on Prime Video. In the years since its release, it's gained a reputation for being one of Carpenter's best movies. Since he went on to direct "The Thing" — arguably the best sci-fi horror movie of all time – that's quite a high compliment.

The "Halloween" auteur co-wrote "Dark Star" with another genre legend in the making – Dan O'Bannon, who later created "Alien." Back then, O'Bannon was just another University of Southern California classmate of Carpenter's, but he wore many hats on the production and even played the role of Pinback in the movie — and any fan of "Alien" will recognize many motifs, settings and even production design choices in "Dark Star" that O'Bannon would later recycle for the screenplay of that iconic film.

The movie follows the crew of the title spaceship, who are participating in mankind's attempt at colonizing the far reaches of space by blowing up planets deemed too volatile to land on. Unfortunately for them, the vessel itself –along with everyone aboard — is falling apart at an alarming rate due to the endless duration of the journey. When one of their sentient bombs decides to detonate itself, the squabbling gang is put to the test.