5 Worst How I Met Your Mother Characters, Ranked

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas' beloved CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," which ran from 2005 to 2014 and spanned nine seasons, featured quite a lot of characters while we listen to the interminably long story of how a guy named Ted Mosby met his wife. As Ted — who's played onscreen by Josh Radnor and voiced, in his older years, by the late Bob Saget — tells his son and daughter precisely how he met their mother Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti) with a lot of tangents along the way, we get to know Ted's main group of friends, which includes tightly knit couple Marshall Eriksen and Lily Aldrin (Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan), Ted's on-again, off-again crush Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), and his womanizing, suit-wearing buddy Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris).

Through the central gang, we meet a ton of supporting characters as "How I Met Your Mother" expands its world, and by the time the series comes to a close, it's sort of a running gag that the show has almost too many supporting players (a Season 9 episode titled "Gary Blauman" is basically about where all of these crazy characters ended up). So which ones are the very worst? First things first: this list can and does include main characters as well as supporting and tertiary players, so don't think that Ted, Marshall, Lily, Robin, and Barney are totally safe from judgement. (Well, out of all of them, Marshall is.) Without further ado, here are the five absolute worst characters in the history of "How I Met Your Mother," ranked from "pretty bad stinker" to "the worst of the worst." (Honorable mentions do include Abby Elliott's odious Jeannette, Kal Penn's creepy therapist Kevin, and Jason Jones' screenwriting karate master Tony.)