Boston Blue's Charlie Price Has A Major Connection To One Of The Show's Stars
Chief of Staff Charlie Price (Kenric Green) has fearlessly stood by District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben) on "Boston Blue" for a long time — and in real life Kenric Green's been standing beside another member of the Silver family tree for 15 years. He and Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Lena Silver met while working on a play in 2009. They've been wed since 2010 and have two children — son Kenric Justin II and daughter Saraiyah Chaunté.
That, naturally, isn't where the Green's union ends. They also own a production company together called Rock and Fire Productions, where they put together the 2025 film "Sarah's Oil." The movie, based on a true story, sees the Greens play Joe and Rose Rector, parents of oil entrepreneur Sarah Rector (Naya Desir-Johnson). Sarah becomes a millionaire at 11 thanks to her faith, intelligence, and determination — no small feat, especially as a young Black girl living in Oklahoma in the early 1900s, where she battles racism and greed to claim what's hers. Green and Martin-Green also co-executive produced the 2014 short film "On the Bridge."
This isn't the first time the Greens have worked together
The Green's shared resume doesn't end there. Kenric Green and Sonequa Martin-Green both simultaneously appeared in the "The Walking Dead" for a period of time. Martin-Green played the tough-as-nails Sasha Williams — a role created specifically for her – from Season 3 to Season 7. Martin-Green left "The Walking Dead" at the foot of Season 7, in the wake of Sasha's death. Green played the kind, strong-but-mainly-silent militia member Scott from Season 6 to Season 10. Later, Kenric Green guest starred in "Star Trek: Discovery," where he portrayed the late Mike Burnham, loving dad to rebellious First Officer Michael Burnham (Martin-Green), in a flashback. They also acted together in the web series "Wed-Locked."
How have they kept their marriage alive? For Martin-Green, it's all about knowing that nothing — and no one — is set in stone. "You're marrying that person, but that's not who you're going to stay married to because that person is going to change and they're going to be completely different a year from now, five years from now, 10 years from now and so are you [..] We recommit ourselves daily. You are going to be different versions of yourself as you grow. Sometimes we put words to it and we say, 'Okay, with who we are today, I commit my life to you,'" she told People Magazine. Sound advice from someone with plenty of experience on the matter.