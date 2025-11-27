Michael Bay's Underrated 2022 Action Thriller Should Be On Your Netflix Watchlist

Director Michael Bay is behind too many blockbusters to count. From '90s action favorites like "Armageddon" and "The Rock" to live-action adaptations of' classic cartoons like "Transformers," Bay has done it all. Yet, despite his successes, there's one movie in his filmography just as relentless, but doesn't get the recognition it should: The 2022 thriller "Ambulance," which has now arrived on Netflix.

"Ambulance" sees Academy Award-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal as Danny Sharp, a former Marine facing a bitter dilemma when his wife needs expensive life-saving surgery that he cannot afford. To raise the money, Sharp skips GoFundMe and comes up with a daring scheme to rob a bank and make off with $32 million. With the help of his adoptive brother and fellow Marine Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Danny plans on hijacking an ambulance to use as a getaway vehicle. Unfortunately, their robbery goes wrong, and the Sharp brothers find themselves forced to fight their own conscience as they try to outrun police — while two hostages' lives hang in the balance.

A fast-paced, action-packed thriller, "Ambulance" is everything you want in a Michael Bay film, and then some. With a star-studded cast that includes Garrett Dillahunt, Eiza González, and Jackson White, it's among Bay's best directorial efforts, and is now on Netflix for anyone to stream.