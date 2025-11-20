NCIS: Why Sean Murray Thinks Tim McGee Shouldn't Quit His Day Job

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 6 — "Page-Turner"

Tim McGee (Sean Murray) has long been a moonlighter, keeping a double career as the author of the "Deep Six" books under pen name Thom E. Gemcity, and as an NCIS member. But the man who plays him doesn't think he ought to go pro with it. "I think McGee was very successful early on in this Thom E. Gemcity outings, and I think maybe he's not quite at the level that he was at one point," Murray told TV Line.

Though his writing serves as a sidebar to his career in the field, Tim's double existence resulted in the biggest mistake he ever made on the show, nearly getting his co-workers killed due to his dueling lives. But the spark that once guided the "Deep Six" series is starting to dim; it looks like Tim and Thom's salad days are over. With a thinning audience for his latest book and critical backlash raining down on it besides, Tim's unsure if he wants to keep going. It takes being held hostage and nearly losing his life — along with realizing that the impact of his writing is bigger than he thought — for him to be happy with his destiny. That said, while Tim may not be the next James Patterson, Murray does find at least one aspect of McGee's writing career worthwhile.