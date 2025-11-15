The Disastrous 1997 Horror Movie That Led To Guillermo Del Toro's Hellboy

Film fans cherish Guillermo del Toro for his powerful storytelling ability and sublime visual language, especially when it comes to monsters. Despite his enviable filmography — which includes sensational features such as "Pan's Labyrinth," "The Shape of Water" and "Frankenstein" — del Toro doesn't look back on one of his earlier movies too fondly: 1997's horror "Mimic."

Starring Mira Sorvino, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Northam, and Charles S. Dutton, "Mimic" centers around the creation of a new insect made to exterminate an infestation of pathogenic cockroaches; however, this bug evolves into something much deadlier. Redditors voted it one of the best killer insect horror movies, and it's a frightening concept, but del Toro hasn't shied away from discussing something likely far scarier for him: dealing with the Weinstein brothers and Miramax Films. "I have got to tell you, two horrible things happened in the late nineties, my father was kidnapped and I worked with the Weinsteins," del Toro said at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival (via IndieWire). "I know which one was worse... the kidnapping made more sense, I knew what they wanted."

The only saving grace is that during the tumultuous production, del Toro discovered the "Hellboy" comic book for the first time; the filmmaker would write and direct the 2004 live-action adaptation of Big Red. "The best thing that happened for me on the entire shoot of 'Mimic' was that I was reading 'Hellboy,'" del Toro revealed in a "Hellboy" behind-the-scenes segment. "I admired what Mike [Mignola, 'Hellboy' creator] had done so enormously."