How Old Was Ralph Macchio In The Outsiders?

"The Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" star Ralph Macchio turned 64 in 2025 — but you'd never guess that based on his age-defying boyish good looks. In fact, the veteran actor has spent the majority of his career playing characters that are much younger than he is in real life. For instance, Macchio was actually 21 when he played 16-year-old gentle-hearted greaser Johnny Cade in 1983's "The Outsiders," which is loosely based on a true story. This coming-of-age film, based on the S.E. Hinton book of the same name, is about two rival Oklahoma gangs who get into a deadly brawl with serious consequences in the 1960s.

The Francis Ford Coppola-directed film helped launch Macchio's career alongside other rising stars at the time like Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, and Tom Cruise, who all went on to become household names. Of course, not every young actor who featured in the film went on to achieve stardom (for more details, here's what happened to the cast of "The Outsiders"), but Macchio was one of the lucky ones. "The Outsiders" is still one of his most iconic films: As Johnny Cade, Macchio uttered the gut-wrenchingly famous line "Stay gold, Ponyboy" when saying goodbye to C. Thomas Howell's uniquely named character.