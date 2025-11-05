NCIS Season 23: The Tony DiNozzo Reference You Might Have Missed In Episode 4

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 4 — "Gone Girls"

The past is always present in the "NCIS" world, and sometimes those old ghosts pop up in surprising places. So when Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) approaches Tim McGee (Sean Murray) with a tux bagged and slung over his shoulder in "Gone Girls," he's looking for something their old pal Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) might have left behind.

Jimmy was hoping that Tim might have held onto an old horde of shoe polish that Tony had in the secret compartment of his desk. Since Tim inherited Tony's office equipment when Tony quit NCIS, Jimmy's hoping that Tim hung on to some of Tony's old things. But Tim has bad news for Jimmy. "No, HR cleared that out years ago, All I got here is some allergy medication and nasal spray," McGee admits. He takes a pregnant pause, then adds, "I'm not sure Tony would approve."

Admittedly, Tony is probably a bit too busy with his own life at the moment to worry about McGee's allergies. While Tim and Jimmy team up to solve a major mystery at a Gilbert and Sullivan-themed gala being thrown by NCIS accountant Barbara's (Victoria Kelleher) community theater company, Tony is globetrotting — and trying to keep himself and his family alive.