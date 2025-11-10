The Walking Dead's Zombie Virus Origin Explained

"The Walking Dead" is full of mysteries, and for most of the series's existence, the origin of the zombie virus was the biggest mystery of all. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and all the other series mainstays learn plenty about the walkers that have overrun the planet, but they never do figure out where the zombies came from in the first place.

The "Walking Dead" spinoffs helped give us a global view of the zombie apocalypse, but only one revealed the biggest secret in the franchise. A post-credits scene in the Season 2 finale of "The Walking Dead: The World Beyond" takes viewers to a biomedical lab in France, where a woman is desperately rooting around in dusty cabinets for computer drives. After watching an old video from Dr. Jenner (Noah Emmerich) at the Centers for Disease Control, she's approached by a man who's training a gun on her. The man claims that the woman and all the other researchers who had once worked for the facility were responsible for creating the zombie virus. Before she can say much more, he shoots her, and the scene ends with her corpse rising up as a zombie.

That post-credits scene does tie back to the very first season of "The Walking Dead," but its implications for the franchise at large are hazy at best. Despite being one of the biggest reveals in the show's history, the zombie origin story is an easy thing to miss in "The Walking Dead." It's also worlds away from the origin story that creator Robert Kirkman once hinted at in the comics.