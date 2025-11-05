Disney Plus Is Streaming A '70s Sci-Fi Epic That Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic

The "Witch Mountain" film series struck a cord with Gen Xers who either saw them on the big screen, VHS, or Disney Channel replays. Now, everyone can relive the nostalgic magic of not only "Escape to Witch Mountain," but its sequel, "Return from Witch Mountain," on Disney+.

"Escape to Witch Mountain" follows siblings Tia (future "Real Housewife" Kim Richards) and Tony Malone (Ike Eisenmann), orphaned twins who are blessed with psychic powers but don't know their biological parents. Attorney Lucas Deranian (Donald Pleasence), working under his boss, Aristotle Bolt (Ray Milland), presents himself at their orphanage as their uncle. The twins go with the lie, but when they learn what kind of person Bolt is they escape, with only Tia's cat, Winkie, in their possession. On the road they meet embittered widower Jason O'Day (Eddie Albert), and learn more about their shocking destiny.

The movie was followed by a sequel, "Return to Witch Mountain," in which Tia and Tony become further entangled in the world of human machinations when Letha Wedge (Bette Davis) tries to use their powers for her own desires. Two made-for-TV movies followed — the 1982 sequel "Beyond Witch Mountain" and a 1995 remake — before Disney gave the film a modern theatrical do-over featuring an unexpected star.