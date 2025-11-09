Robin Williams Almost Starred In A Terrifying Stephen King Movie

The late, great Robin Williams is best-remembered for his warm-hearted comedic chops. He made generations laugh in films like "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Jumanji," "The Birdcage," "Hook," and many more. He was also a respected dramatic actor, having won acclaim in everything from "Dead Poets Society" to "Good Will Hunting" and beyond.

Toward the beginning of his career, however, Williams' life nearly took a very different turn. It would be a long time before he took on those dramatic roles, but according to Vulture, Williams was considered for the lead role in one of the most terrifying films ever made: "The Shining." Stanley Kubrick is said to have thought about casting Williams as Jack Torrance, a role that eventually went to Jack Nicholson. Jack Torrance is a father coming apart at the seams; over the course of the film, which was based on the novel by Stephen King, Jack succumbs to rage, alcoholism, severe boredom, and potential demonic influence while looking after a creepy snowbound hotel.

It's hard to imagine Williams in the part because it's been colored by decades of appreciation for Nicholson's work in the film. Stephen King really disliked "The Shining," after all," and when he made his own miniseries version with Mick Garris in the 1990s, Steven Weber played Jack. It's hard to watch that miniseries and not compare him to Nicholson; surely, the guy who went on to voice the Genie in "Aladdin" would've been even more jarring.