The Inspiration For The Iconic Thunderbirds Show Is Shockingly Touching

Younger audiences may not recognize "Thunderbirds," but there was a time when it was peak kids' TV, and it remains an underrated sci-fi TV show with a cult following. Created by acclaimed British TV producer Gerry Anderson, the series boasted a unique, futuristic story and fun practical effects known as "Supermarionation." Debuting in 1965, "Thunderbirds" was a sci-fi adventure series about the Tracy family, who use their unique technology and eponymous Thunderbird vehicles to serve as protectors to the people of Earth. Believe it or not, the series was loosely inspired by creator Gerry Anderson's older brother Lionel, a Royal Air Force pilot who died during World War II. In fact, some believe that the title of the show may have been taken from the airfield where Anderson's brother trained: Thunderbird Field.

"Those traumatic things from his childhood resulted in themes that are universally resonant — things like family, and family being at the center of everything," said Jamie Anderson, Gerry's son, in a 2025 interview with the Radio Times to celebrate the show's 60th Anniversary. "That family relationship [in the series] was drawn from his own — his difficult relationship with his parents and his relationship with his brother," Jamie said. "It wasn't a happy childhood, and his brother became that kind of hero, aspirational figure."

Though the show only lasted two years, it led to a pair of theatrically released films — "Thunderbirds are Go" in 1966 and "Thunderbird 6" in 1968 — as well as a big-budget live-action remake in 2004 starring Bill Paxton. It's all thanks to a World War II pilot who gave his life to save the world from the Nazis.