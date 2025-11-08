The Inspiration For The Iconic Thunderbirds Show Is Shockingly Touching
Younger audiences may not recognize "Thunderbirds," but there was a time when it was peak kids' TV, and it remains an underrated sci-fi TV show with a cult following. Created by acclaimed British TV producer Gerry Anderson, the series boasted a unique, futuristic story and fun practical effects known as "Supermarionation." Debuting in 1965, "Thunderbirds" was a sci-fi adventure series about the Tracy family, who use their unique technology and eponymous Thunderbird vehicles to serve as protectors to the people of Earth. Believe it or not, the series was loosely inspired by creator Gerry Anderson's older brother Lionel, a Royal Air Force pilot who died during World War II. In fact, some believe that the title of the show may have been taken from the airfield where Anderson's brother trained: Thunderbird Field.
"Those traumatic things from his childhood resulted in themes that are universally resonant — things like family, and family being at the center of everything," said Jamie Anderson, Gerry's son, in a 2025 interview with the Radio Times to celebrate the show's 60th Anniversary. "That family relationship [in the series] was drawn from his own — his difficult relationship with his parents and his relationship with his brother," Jamie said. "It wasn't a happy childhood, and his brother became that kind of hero, aspirational figure."
Though the show only lasted two years, it led to a pair of theatrically released films — "Thunderbirds are Go" in 1966 and "Thunderbird 6" in 1968 — as well as a big-budget live-action remake in 2004 starring Bill Paxton. It's all thanks to a World War II pilot who gave his life to save the world from the Nazis.
Lionel mingled with Hollywood greats
Despite being an RAF pilot during World War II, Lionel Anderson actually had a connection to Hollywood, long before he served as an inspiration for his younger brother's TV series, "Thunderbirds." As it happens, historian Sean Feast devoted an entire book to the life and service of Lionel Anderson, "A Thunder Bird in Bomber Command," based largely on a series of letters written by the pilot to his family back home before and during the war. According to Feast's research, Lionel often spent time with Hollywood stars before serving in the war.
Sent to America to train ahead of his service, Lionel mingled with actors and Tinseltown starlets before being sent on operations back in Europe. "He got to dance with Joan Fontaine and said how lovely she was; He met Judy Garland and some of the other biggest stars of the time," said Feast in a chat with the Watford Observer. In fact, while some insist that the name "Thunderbirds" came from his training airfield, it may have really come from the 1942 war film "Thunder Birds," starring Gene Tierney, in which Lionel worked as an extra. The film ultimately helped inspire Gerry Anderson to create his own action series of the same name.
"Lionel and the other pilots were all used as extras, and he writes [in his letters home] at some length about taking part," Feast told the newspaper. "They were all on screen, marching past in glorious technicolor in this wonderful film." Of course, that film roused Gerry Anderson, and soon "Thunderbirds" were go.