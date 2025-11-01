Ben Affleck And Jeremy Renner's Must-Watch Crime Thriller Is Streaming On HBO Max

Both Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner have been part of superhero teams, thanks to Affleck's turn as Batman in the DC Snyderverse and Renner's lengthy stint as Hawkeye in the "Avengers" films. But in 2010, the pair had a team-up of their own in a now-classic thriller that just missed our list of the best heist movies of all time. And it also happens to have just been made available for streaming on HBO Max.

Affleck writes, directs, and stars in "The Town" as Doug MacRay, leader of a team of professional criminals whose latest bank robbery sees them take a young woman named Claire (Rebecca Hall) hostage. After the ordeal is over — when the gang makes off with the loot and Claire is set free — MacRay begins an unlikely romance with the woman, who has no idea that he's really a member of the gang of crooks who terrorized her. As the pair begin to bond, keeping his double life a secret becomes more difficult for Doug, even as his partner Jem (Renner) grows increasingly unhappy with his association with their former captive.

Earning Jeremy Renner his second Oscar nomination, "The Town" is as good a crime thriller as you'll find. And though it never became an all-time classic, its arrival on HBO Max may help it find scores of new fans to add to its reputation.