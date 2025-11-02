A Young Jessica Biel Starred In This McDonald's Ad For A Failed Product

Jessica Biel was born in Minnesota in 1982 and knew immediately she wanted to be an actor. In 2008 she told Harper's Bazaar, "I had a mission as a kid. I don't know how and I don't know why, but I was just one of those kids, who begged and begged. 'Take me to this commercial-acting class.' 'Take me to this play.' 'Take me to this audition.' And my parents just supported it." Biel's persistence made its way to television screens across America when she starred in a commercial for McDonalds' new Arch Deluxe burger, one of her first appearances.

In the 30-second ad, she flatters her parents with over-the-top praises while her sister rolls her eyes in the background. Biel then pivots to her real mission; inspiring a family trip to the fast-food chain to try the Arch Deluxe. The quarter-pound cheeseburger with veggies, dijonnaise, and optional bacon was part of a 1990s effort by the fast-food giant to make its menu more appealing to adults and was marketed as "the burger with the grown-up taste." Despite McDonalds spending the most ever on a fast-food marketing campaign, the Arch Deluxe went down in history as one of the worst product flops ever.