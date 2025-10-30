How To Watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies In Order

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" was the birth of the iconic chainsaw-wielding serial killer Leatherface. When the first film debuted in 1974, it was after struggles to find a distributor, continued edits to try and change the movie's rating, and general concerns regarding the amount of violence it contained, especially since many believed it was based on a true story. However, director Tobe Hooper persevered, and his low-budget slasher became one of the largest horror franchises of all time.

The initial entry shows teens trying to get away from Leatherface, a man who wears others' faces as his own and uses a chainsaw, among other things, to kill his victims. It's a family affair, with other family members helping lure people out to the family home and partaking in the violence. As more films were made, the franchise explores Leatherface's origins, his crimes over the years, and everyone who tried to stop the family.

With nine "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" projects, it might be difficult to determine what order to watch them in. You don't have to stop at a gas station to ask for help — the best way to watch "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movies is in release order: