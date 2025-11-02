Timothée Chalamet Wants To Remake An Oscar-Winning Denzel Washington Movie
Timothée Chalamet's future as a Hollywood superstar is all but secure, with success in serious dramas like "Call Me By Your Name" and big-budget tentpole sci-fi franchise fare like "Dune." In 2024, he starred as Bob Dylan in the music biopic "A Complete Unknown," earning him his second Academy Award nomination. That success led NBA sports star Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, to suggest that Chalamet should move behind the camera to become a director, and even offered to star in Chalamet's first film. Surprisingly, Chalamet responded with an idea of his own — to remake an iconic Denzel Washington film "Training Day," with Edwards in the leading role.
"Training Day" is the 2001 Antoine Fuqua thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, which earned both actors an Oscar nomination, with Denzel taking home the first award of his career. In the film, Washington plays veteran LAPD narcotics officer Alonzo Harris, who spends a 12-hour shift with fellow officer Jake Hoyt (Hawke) to determine whether he's suited to join his squad of narcotics enforcers. More than two decades old now, the time could be right for a "Training Day" remake, especially as the subject of police corruption remains a hot topic. If the young "Dune" star has his way, not only will basketball star Anthony Edwards star as Harris, but Chalamet himself would step into the role as Hoyt, once held by Ethan Hawke.
Training Day has a prequel in development
While "Training Day" wasn't a blockbuster, it was a hit in theaters and became a classic with its gritty portrayal of cop life in L.A. and the moral complexities of policing — and it remains one of the best cop movies ever made to this day. While it never did get a sequel movie, there was a TV spin-off of the series starring Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell, as two L.A. cops in a sequel story set five years after the film. The series ended after Paxton's death in 2017, but about two years after the show came to a close, word came out that a prequel to "Training Day" was in development as a feature film.
In 2019, it was reported that the studio had commissioned writer Nick Yarborough to pen the script to a film set almost a decade prior to the original — amid the historic 1992 L.A. Riots that followed the verdict in the trial of Rodney King. The prequel film received an update in 2022 with an official title: "Training Day: Day of the Riot," but there has been little news of it since. With the sequel still under pre-production, and Chalamet and Edwards both interested in a remake, could there be potential for NBA star Anthony Edwards to star as a younger Alonzo Harris, with Chalamet behind the camera? Only time will tell.