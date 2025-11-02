Timothée Chalamet Wants To Remake An Oscar-Winning Denzel Washington Movie

Timothée Chalamet's future as a Hollywood superstar is all but secure, with success in serious dramas like "Call Me By Your Name" and big-budget tentpole sci-fi franchise fare like "Dune." In 2024, he starred as Bob Dylan in the music biopic "A Complete Unknown," earning him his second Academy Award nomination. That success led NBA sports star Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, to suggest that Chalamet should move behind the camera to become a director, and even offered to star in Chalamet's first film. Surprisingly, Chalamet responded with an idea of his own — to remake an iconic Denzel Washington film "Training Day," with Edwards in the leading role.

"Training Day" is the 2001 Antoine Fuqua thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, which earned both actors an Oscar nomination, with Denzel taking home the first award of his career. In the film, Washington plays veteran LAPD narcotics officer Alonzo Harris, who spends a 12-hour shift with fellow officer Jake Hoyt (Hawke) to determine whether he's suited to join his squad of narcotics enforcers. More than two decades old now, the time could be right for a "Training Day" remake, especially as the subject of police corruption remains a hot topic. If the young "Dune" star has his way, not only will basketball star Anthony Edwards star as Harris, but Chalamet himself would step into the role as Hoyt, once held by Ethan Hawke.