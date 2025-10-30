Before The Rookie, Nathan Fillion Had A Scene-Stealing Cameo In Saving Private Ryan

"Saving Private Ryan" is easily one of the best war films of all time, making it into our top 10. Part of how it made history was a top-tier cast, including a cameo from Nathan Fillion. Tom Hanks, as Captain John Miller, is scouring the front looking for a James Ryan, but Fillion isn't who he's looking for. It's a quick moment in a nearly three hour movie, but it is a striking one.

Following Captain Miller's journey to find Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), the movie doesn't shy away from the horrors of war. "Saving Private Ryan" casts the storming of the beach at Normandy as its opening set piece, as Miller's squad moves inland. The first location Miller searches to resolve his mission isn't far from Normandy, and it's still in France, but Miller's mission can't be that easy and his squad loses its first soldier on the search for someone that's not even the right guy. The mix-up results in Fillion's cameo as James Frederick Ryan (he's credited as "Minnesota Ryan" at the end) and it's an early watershed moment that makes us question what the final cost will be to save just one person, and whether it's all worth it.

The rest of the film follows Miller as he tries to get to the right James before he becomes the fourth and final Ryan brother to die in combat. While it isn't the most historically accurate war movie, it paved the way for the next generation of films in this genre, including "1917," "Dunkirk," and 2022's "All Quiet on the Western Front."