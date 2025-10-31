Pennywise's Transformation In It: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Is The Grossest Yet

Contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry" Season 1, Episode 2 — "The Thing in the Dark"

"It: Welcome to Derry" features an abundance of horrifying scenes, but Pennywise's (Bill Skarsgård) transformation in the second episode titled "The Thing in the Dark" delivers in both the gruesome and gross departments. You can't help but feel sorry for Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack) as she experiences the cruelness of this malevolent entity once again.

In the first episode of the show, Lilly revealed that her father worked at a jarring plant. After she visited him at work one day, she lost her mood ring, so her father went back to get it for her. A work colleague's machine jammed up, so Lilly's father offered his assistance. He climbed into the gears, but the power didn't turn off properly. While Lilly doesn't explicitly say what happened, one can imagine his death was brutal.

Some cruel kids at school taunt Lilly by putting pickle jars in her locker, mocking how each one contains parts of her father. It's this vulnerability that It uses as bleak inspiration after Lilly heads to the grocery store in "The Thing in the Dark." The aisles turn into a maze as Lilly finds herself trapped in the pickle jar corner. One of the jars speaks to her, as Lilly recognizes it holds a piece of her father (voiced here by Andrew Morgado). Eventually, the jars fall to the floor and break, as parts of Lilly's father merge together into an octopus-like creature. The thing scurries over to Lilly's face, begging for a kiss. Eventually, Lilly frees herself from this It-created hallucination, only to be blamed for the real broken jars in the store.