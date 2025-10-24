Chicago Med Season 11: Will Halstead And Natalie Manning's Return, Explained
Nothing about Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning's (Torrey DeVitto) lives has ever been tranquil and dull, so it's not surprising that their Season 11 return to "Chicago Med" is filled with hectic activity. Things start off with a huge bang in Episode 2, "A Game of Inches." The staff is shocked when Owen (Frankie DeMaio), Natalie's son by her late husband Jeff, bursts into the hospital and asks for help treating a stranger who had been dumped on the sidewalk outside of the hospital. Will arrives with the teen a moment later and helps treat him.
After the patient is taken care of, Will — in Chicago with Owen for a football game — delivers the exciting news that he and Natalie are expecting a baby boy. Unfortunately, Owen is having a tough time accepting his new baby brother's existence and feels pushed out of Will's life. He's told to journal about his feelings, and tries to, but is shot by a stray bullet when a drug dealer comes looking for the teen while he's in a nearby OR.
Natalie flies to Chicago immediately during the next episode, "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades." Though Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) provides Owen with the best of care, one of his kidneys is completely destroyed and the other is nonfunctional. Natalie immediately offers to donate one of hers, which is extremely risky due to her pregnancy. Both eventually come through with flying colors, with the baby surviving as well, and Will asks Owen — after reading Owen's feelings for him in the boy's journal — if he'd like for Will to adopt him. It's a peaceful and well-deserved happy ending — and one Torrey DeVitto hopes will last.
Torrey DeVitto hopes Will and Natalie have a simple, happy future
When asked what she hopes Natalie and Will's future looks like after all of this hoopla, Torrey DeVitto told NBC Insider that she hopes it will be much more even-keeled. "I think it'd be really great to see them happy," she said. "I feel like Natalie has been shooting for the stars for this happy ending. And she lost her first husband, saw she was pregnant, then all the things that happened with her and Will and this and that ... It's like, can she just have a calm life now? I think it's time."
But will fans of the couple ever get to see what that looks like? After all, DeVitto and Nick Gehlfuss are no longer series regulars. When asked, DeVitto added that she would be thrilled to return to the medical drama for a another guest spot. "I would never say no," she explained. "To me, it's like going back to your family. I enjoy being around those people so much. I enjoy being on that set so much." The actor then noted that she lives in Michigan now — not far from the show's Chicago set. Sounds like she might turn up one more time to put on Natalie's labcoat, but until then fans should keep watching "Chicago Med" to find out when and where.