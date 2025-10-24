Chicago Med Season 11: Will Halstead And Natalie Manning's Return, Explained

Nothing about Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning's (Torrey DeVitto) lives has ever been tranquil and dull, so it's not surprising that their Season 11 return to "Chicago Med" is filled with hectic activity. Things start off with a huge bang in Episode 2, "A Game of Inches." The staff is shocked when Owen (Frankie DeMaio), Natalie's son by her late husband Jeff, bursts into the hospital and asks for help treating a stranger who had been dumped on the sidewalk outside of the hospital. Will arrives with the teen a moment later and helps treat him.

After the patient is taken care of, Will — in Chicago with Owen for a football game — delivers the exciting news that he and Natalie are expecting a baby boy. Unfortunately, Owen is having a tough time accepting his new baby brother's existence and feels pushed out of Will's life. He's told to journal about his feelings, and tries to, but is shot by a stray bullet when a drug dealer comes looking for the teen while he's in a nearby OR.

Natalie flies to Chicago immediately during the next episode, "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades." Though Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) provides Owen with the best of care, one of his kidneys is completely destroyed and the other is nonfunctional. Natalie immediately offers to donate one of hers, which is extremely risky due to her pregnancy. Both eventually come through with flying colors, with the baby surviving as well, and Will asks Owen — after reading Owen's feelings for him in the boy's journal — if he'd like for Will to adopt him. It's a peaceful and well-deserved happy ending — and one Torrey DeVitto hopes will last.